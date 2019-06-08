Stanley Cup in Stl
Credit: Phillip Pritchard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Finals aren't quite over yet, but the Stanley Cup is already in St. Louis. 

Keeper of the Cup Phillip Prichard tweeted photos of the coveted Stanley Cup early Saturday ahead of Game 6. 

In one of the tweets, photos show the cup squeezing through TSA security before exiting into St. Louis at Lambert International Airport.  

The cup is now in St. Louis, all the Blues have to do now is win. 

