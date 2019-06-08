ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Finals aren't quite over yet, but the Stanley Cup is already in St. Louis.
Just did a final cleaning before we head out on the road..next time it will be cleaned will be at the arena..when its time! @SI_NHL #StanleyCup @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/zzZcLzyMyd— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 8, 2019
Keeper of the Cup Phillip Prichard tweeted photos of the coveted Stanley Cup early Saturday ahead of Game 6.
In one of the tweets, photos show the cup squeezing through TSA security before exiting into St. Louis at Lambert International Airport.
TSA enjoyed our luggage today. They looked after as well. Enroute to Game 6 #StanleyCup @nhl @NHLBruins @StLouisBlues @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/FRMzrQ1Ryg— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 8, 2019
The cup is now in St. Louis, all the Blues have to do now is win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.