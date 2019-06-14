ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local brewery has partnered with the St. Louis Zoo to release a new beer which will help raise awareness and funds for the Zoo’s conservation work and animal-care efforts.
The St. Louis Zoo and Urban Chestnut Brewing teamed up to release Grizzly Ridge Kölsh, which is the first official beer of the St. Louis Zoo. The beer gets its name from the Zoo’s newest habitat, Centene Grizzly Ridge.
For every case of Grizzly Ridge Kölsh sold, Urban Chestnut promises to donate $3 to the St. Louis Zoo to help support its conservation and animal-care efforts.
The beer will debut on June 21 at the Zoo’s biennial creative black-tie party, ZOOFARI.
If you’re interested in giving this new brew a taste, you can find 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at the Zoo and grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Metro East starting June 22.
Future plans could include another style of beer highlighting a different area of the zoo for release in 2020.
