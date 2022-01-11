The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task reports 3 COVID records were broken Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the region set three records Tuesday.
The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions hit a record high of 208. The 7-day average of hospitalizations also hit a new high with 1,239. Lastly, the inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased to 1,348, also setting a record.
Members of the task force urge people not to believe the misinformation out there and that the omicron variant poses a serious health threat.
