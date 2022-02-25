The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is in need of help following the baby formula recall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is in desperate need of baby formula following the recent recall by the FDA.
It was reported earlier this week that three "Abbot" brands of powdered formula are now under recall, including Similac and Alimentum. This is due to concerns of salmonella infections. The crisis nursery says they have had to toss out more than 400 cans of formula as a result.
The nursery helps local families who are in desperate need and now they are in need themselves. They are asking anyone who can to order baby formula from their Amazon wish list.
