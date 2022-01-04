The St. Louis Cardinals announce the cancellation of the 2022 Winter Warm-Up

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have canceled the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up due to the current work stoppage.
The warm-up was originally scheduled for Jan. 15-17, 2022. Fans who purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund to the credit card used at the time of the purchase.
“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care.
Fans can still take part in the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 Raffle. Half of the jackpot will go to one winner and the other half will fund the Cardinals Care youth programs. The raffle is open Tuesday through Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. For more details visit the website here.
