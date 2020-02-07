ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis BattleHawks have the biggest fan base of all the teams in the XFL!
Based on geotagged twitter data compiled by betonline.ag from the past month, the BattleHawks’ official fan and team hashtags have been used over 12 states. The teams with the next biggest following are the Seattle Dragons and the New York Guardians with eight states each.
The BattleHawks will kickoff their inaugural season at the Dallas Renegades on Feb. 9.
