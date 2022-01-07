The St. Louis Art Museum to close until February due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Art Museum has announced they will be closed until Feb. 1 due to the surge in COVID cases.
The museum said the current protocols they adopted over the last two years ensured the safety of visitors but with the Omicron variant things have changed. They have seen an increase in the positive cases among Museum employees and their families.
Programs at the museum scheduled during January are cancelled and more information regarding the return of these events will be announced later this month. The museum stated that during this closure they will continue to offer virtual programs and find ways to strengthen procedures to safely reopen.
For more information and updates visit the website here.
