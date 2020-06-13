ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although you won't be able to enjoy shows at the Muny in Forest Park this summer, the organization is bringing 10 weeks of entertainment straight to your living room.
Starting Monday June 15 at 8:15 p.m., fans can enjoy Muny Magic in Your Home. The new series will include exclusive, never-before-seen footage of their concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon.
"We are sad that we won’t see our Muny friends and family in person, but we are eager to spend 10 nights together virtually," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan.
The following shows are scheduled to air during the program's first five weeks:
- June 15 and 18 : Beth Leavel
- June 22 and 25: The Buddy Holly Boys
- June 29 and July 2: Our Leading Ladies
- July 6 and 9: Our Leading Men
The first Muny Magic in Your Home segment will also feature a guest appearance from Tony Award nominee Lara Teeter, as well as other special surprise artists.
From July 20 through August 17, the Muny will produce five online variety shows featuring Muny friends and family from around the world. The full schedule will be announced in early July.
You can also stream performances on Mondays and Thursday evening for free on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.