ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The "All That Totally 90s Prom" friends event at The Sheldon was postponed due to high rates of COVID-19 in St. Louis, the company said.
The event, originally scheduled for Feb. 19, will be rescheduled for a date that will be announced soon. A press release said ticket buyers will be contacted with options for retaining, refunding or donating their tickets.
For information buyers can call 314-533-9900 or email marketing@thesheldon.org.
