ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro security in one St. Louis neighborhood is gaining attention in a positive way.
Residents who live near the Forest Park-Debaliviere Metro stop say they’ve seen an increase in security and it’s making a difference.
“For a little while I was trying to not take my dog out after dark and recently with the increase in security it's felt more safe for me to be out and about,” resident Amanda Lack told News 4. "I know there's been a lot of violence in the area between carjacking and some violent assaults, so it definitely makes me feel a lot more protected and I'm happy the police and Metro are taking steps to protect the population.”
The changes are all a part of MetroTransit’s new approach to security. There are more security officers and police at the Forest Park Debaliviere Stop. They also move around throughout the day to help deter crime.
"We have to be assertive in making sure people follow our rules and that your experience on the system is a positive experience,” Kevin Scott, Metro Public Safety Director told News 4.
Scott said the improvements are just the beginning and people should expect to see more police in the future.
"The key for me going forward is, our deployment with law enforcement,” Scott said. “We want to have policemen in our system, having them as our partners day in and day out, communicating with them, working on enhanced efficiencies. That, to me, is the priority going forward.”
It’s a relief for residents like Amanda Lack, and it’s keeping her from leaving the area.
“I actually considered moving away from this neighborhood because of the crime and the violence in the area and I've decided to stay here just because the security has been stepped up, it doesn't feel like it's as much of an issue anymore.”
