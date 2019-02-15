RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Inside Telle Tires in Richmond Heights, it has been a busy winter.
Alex Telle, the manager, at this store location said drivers do try to prepare when snow is in the forecast.
“They think the important thing is the air pressure so we have people stop by and check the air pressure,” Telle said.
But he said what drivers should actually should be worried about the tread on their cars’ tires. Tires can easily pass safety inspection but aren’t necessarily safe for driving in the snow.
Telle said balding tires can be dangerous in snow because there is not as much tire treading to compact the snow and use it as traction. Instead, the smoother rubber gives the snow nothing to stick to, resulting in the tire sliding.
“When you see [your tire treads] worn down like this, that's the manufacturer saying your tire needs to be replaced,” Telle said.
Telle said there is unfortunately no “home remedy” for fixing balding tire treads, but with a hefty price anywhere between 400 and a thousand dollars, not everyone can easily or quickly afford replacements.
“If your tire is worn out, it is best that you just stay home,” Telle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.