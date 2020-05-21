ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been plenty of stories about people singing from their balconies, holding drive-by birthday parades, doing remote photo shoots, and various other ways people are reaching out to entertain and encourage others.
But one woman in the Metro East who has become an instant legend, even if her identity is something of a mystery.
She goes by the "Fiddle Assassin," and says her goal is to kill bad vibes that the coronavirus and the resulting anxiety have brought.
For the past month around Alton, residents have seen the Fiddle Assassin sharing the gift of music.
“Well, my first and most important goal is to make people happy,” she said, under condition of anonymity. “I want to see people smile.”
In downtown Alton, she's become something of a regular.
“I had a guy over downtown on Third Street tell me, ‘Oh, keep coming back! I love this. I'm here, I'm stuck inside all day. I work from home, I live here and I just love hearing this,’” she said.
As people speculate about her identity, a number of legends have emerged. One says she comes from an island in the Mississippi River. Another says she flies into town on the mythical Piasa bird.
Another rumor is that she is Erin Jo Enochs and is part of a trio known as "The Dead Roses."
“People are pretty suspicious but I will never tell,” she said.
It's been said that the Fiddle Assassin played during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and is called whenever there are pandemics where citizens have to wear masks.
