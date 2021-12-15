You have permission to edit this article.
The Salvation Army is short on bell ringers for their annual campaign

Salvation Army

(AP File Photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Salvation Army bells are the sounds of the holidays, but this year there's a little less ringing than normal. 

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign has raised money for people across the bi-state in need for more than a century. The non-profit is facing a severe shortage of bell ringers, with 20% fewer volunteers this year.

The organization said they rely heavily on the funds raised by the Red Kettle Campaign year round, and the money from it stays in your community. This holiday season, they will be taking care of 4,000 kids. The campaign ends on Christmas Eve. 

If you'd like to sign up to volunteer to ring a bell visit their website here.

