ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can spend the night with Kali at the Saint Louis Zoo this fall!
The zoo is offering multiple opportunities for families with children Kindergarten age and up to spend the night learning about Arctic and Antarctic animals before laying out sleeping bags inside the underwater viewing pool at Polar Bear Point.
The cost is $65 per person for Zoo Members and $70 per person for the General Public. Each date is limited to the 20 participants.
Click here to sign up and view a list of dates and times.
