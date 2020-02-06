ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Following rampant speculation, The Rolling Stones have officially announced their 2020 tour will come to St. Louis!
The legendary rock band will bring their “No Filter 2020 North America tour” to The Dome at America’s Center on June 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Wednesday, rumors began circulating after the marquee outside of The Dome at America’s Center started displaying the band’s logo next to the words “Miss You.” The band also tweeted a hint that a tour announcement would be made soon.
Feeling restless pic.twitter.com/Zh0RWqySqW— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 3, 2020
