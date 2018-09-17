OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) --The Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry in Overland is asking for donations as the holidays and cold weather quickly approach.
The pantry is an all volunteer program helping families within the Ritenour School District.
For more information and how to donate to the pantry, click here.
