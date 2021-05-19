ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Ghost kitchen is a relatively new term and one that can be difficult to describe.
A ghost kitchen, also known as a phantom kitchen, is a delivery-only food business that can operate from a single kitchen or use a pre-existing restaurant's kitchen. The business will show up in delivery apps such as Doordash or Uber Eats when it is in service. However, some ghost kitchens don't even have set hours.
The owner of Sanctuaria Wild Tapas in the Grove serves high end tapas and bourbons. Owner Steve Laws said they came up with the idea to open a ghost kitchen business in the Sanctuaria kitchen when the pandemic hit. The new business BABS A Go-Go, nicknamed Babs, serves burgers for delivery only.
The concept is becoming more and more popular during the pandemic. When Sanctuaria is slow or when they were closed for COVID precautions, they can decide to open Babs for the day.
"We look at our reservations," Laws said. "How many we have and how many open spaces we have [at the Sanctuaria] and then we look at our labor force and say 'Ok, we can maintain this and then we make the call?' 'Do we turn on Babs or not?".
Ghost Kitchens can be turned off at any time which turns off the selection on a food delivery service's app. The flexibility makes it easier on the staff and it also makes it easier for management to staff in general. It may hurt the unemployment rate, but it's an option for businesses struggling right now to find workers.
"To be frank, the industry is hit so hard with unemployment and with lack of being able to find people that ghost kitchens are going to be more affordable, because it's going to be not necessarily easier but it's probably going to be a little easier to staff a ghost kitchen than it will be to staff an entire restaurant," Laws said.
But he adds that while they are easier to staff, they aren't necessarily cheaper to run because to-go packaging prices have gone way up and the business does pay a fee to the delivery services.
As COVID restrictions are being lifted, Laws said they will keep BABS A Go-Go. It started because of the pandemic, but is a good business move even after restrictions are lifted.
There are several ghost kitchens popping up in St. Louis. It may just be the future of the food service industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.