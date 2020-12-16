ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KMOV.com/CBSLA) -- Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson ruled Friday that 1,858 inmates must be released from the Orange County jail so that inmates can properly social distance and abide by coronavirus safety protocols.
“The public should be in a panic and they should be concerned about this release,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.
Barnes said the decision to release 50% of the jail’s inmates is putting the public’s safety at risk.
“These aren’t low-lying offenders,” he said. “These are people in for very serious offenses, like murder, attempted murder, and domestic violence.”
Judge Wilson sided with the American Civil Liberties Union, who sued the sheriff over concerns about inmates spreading COVID-19 because jail conditions do not allow for proper social distancing.
According to Barnes, a week ago no one in the jail tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, there were 416 positive tests.
The judge gave Sheriff Barnes until Dec. 30 to come up with a list of inmates to be released. The sheriff is appealing the court’s order.
The jail houses 3,716 inmates currently.
