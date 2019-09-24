ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Price is Right Live™ is coming to the Family Arena on October 24.
The interactive stage show gives contestants the chance to "come on down" and play classic games from television's game show.
Contestants can win cash, vacations, appliances and even a new car by playing crowd favorites Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.
The show is at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit here or by phone at 314-534-1111.
