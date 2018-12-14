NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It's been nearly a year since three women were found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home in North City.
One of the victims was 25-year-old Reeba Moore, described by family as a caring sister and loyal friend.
Her sister Candi Sharie said the pain she's experienced over the last year is indescribable.
"It’s been unbearable, the pain is just unbearable, you feel helpless," Sharie said. "You feel hopeless, you feel like no one understands you but your immediate family."
Police were initially called for a burglary in progress at a home in the 4200 block of John Avenue the morning of Dec. 22, 2017.
About two minutes later, they received a call for shots fired in the area.
Officers found 25-year-old Reeba Moore, 24-year-old Dominique Lewis and Chanice White dead inside.
Police believe they were hiding during an apparent home invasion. Almost a year later, police said there are no suspects, witnesses or leads. Sharie tells News 4 their family is desperate for answers.
"You just feel hopeless, helpless, hopeless like nobody can do anything" she adds.
Police confirm this investigation is open and active.
Last year, CrimeStoppers increased the reward to up to $15,000 to anyone who comes forward with information.
Anyone with information is urged to crime CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
