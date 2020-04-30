ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Pageant in the Delmar Loop has announced a new refund policy as many shows have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have a ticket to a show that has been rescheduled, it is still good to use on the new show date.
If you would still like a refund and the show has been rescheduled, you have 30 day refund window from the announcement of the new date.
If your show has been postponed but no new date has been announced, you must wait 60 days before you can request a refund.
If your show was canceled, Ticketmaster will automatically refund your ticket.
You can find more information on the refund policy for The Pageant here.
