ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a chilling winter forecast.
It predicts colder than usual temperatures for nearly the entire country – including the Midwest. Their editor said, “This coming winter could be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years.” Even worse, they’re predicting extra snow for our area.
There’s debate on how accurate these predictions are. News 4 This Morning Meteorologist Kent Erhardt said The Old Farmer’s Almanac predictions “doesn’t jive with what the Climate Center is saying in the setup that we have right now.” He said it is expected that the southern states be above normal, and our area has a 50/50 shot at being above or below normal temperatures and precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.