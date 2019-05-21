ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A popular swimming area will not open as planned following two separate drowning incidents in July 2018.
'The Offsets' near Farmington was supposed to open Memorial Day weekend, but the owners made an announcement Monday night that “government over reach” has forced them to temporarily shut down.
Last year, the Missouri Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against 'The Offsets' to have the business declared a nuisance and closed until sufficient safety measures were taken.
In a Monday night Facebook post, 'The Offsets' wrote, “The court is holding us to a higher standard than government ran facilities. We (as a family and a business) just do not have the financial resources to fight the state. The government should not be able to dictate nor demonize a privately owned business/swimming hole”
'The Offsets' said they plan to reopen as soon as the injunction is lifted. They also stated they are creating a GoFundMe page to pay for lawyer expenses.
In addition, the Facebook post asks those who think the case is wrong to contact Missouri’s attorney general or the governor.
The temporary closure comes about a month-and-a-half after two St. Louis-area families filed wrongful death lawsuits over the drowning incidents. Both lawsuits seek damages in excess of $25,000.
