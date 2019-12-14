ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com )-- “There’s the story people think they know about me – then there’s the real story.”
Those words come from a young girl who not only inspired the St. Louis Blues but also the city.
The St. Louis Children's Hospital and the Blues produced a 30-minute documentary on Laila Anderson's inspiring journey to overcome a rare disease with help from the hospital staff.
WATCH: Tears flow as Laila Anderson meets her bone marrow donor for first time
The documentary will dig deep into the superfan's breakthrough treatment and how she is forever linked to the Note's historic championship victory.
Viewers will also get to learn what's next for Laila.
A private screening of the film was held Friday at the Chase Park Plaza. It will premiere on FOX Sports Midwest before the Blues-BlackHawks game at 6 p.m.
For more information, click here.
