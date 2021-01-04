JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Frontline healthcare workers are beginning to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Mercy hospitals started giving workers their second dose on Monday and SSM hospitals plan to start on Tuesday.
But plans are well underway to vaccinate the next groups on the priority list established by the State of Missouri. The 1B category includes first responders, essential workers, individuals 18-64 with underlying health issues and those 65 and older.
Kelly Vollmer, Director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said once the most at-risk patients are vaccinated, the next phase will begin.
"We have our plans in place and our sites certified but we're waiting until the long term care facilities get vaccinated. And so we are next on the distribution list," she said.
Vollmer said the county hasn't been given an exact date when the first shipment will arrive, but she expects to get it and start administering the vaccine by the end of January. All counties across the state are expected to be on the same timetable. Vollmer said the county will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.
Residents in Arnold told News 4 they were excited to hear that the vaccine will be distributed more widely through county soon.
"I plan to get it. Whenever it's available," said Edna Stonis.
According to Vollmer, vaccinations will take place at the department's three locations as well as large drive-through vaccine clinics. Plus, the county used CARES Act money to purchase and outfit three vans as mobile vaccination clinics.
"Those vans will be able to go out on-site to an individual firehouse or a particular facility and be able to immunize all of the individuals at that facility at one time," said Vollmer.
Vollmer said because of high rates of diabetes and heart disease in Jefferson County, many residents will qualify to be in the next group to receive the vaccine. Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Comtrea have also been authorized by the state to distribute the vaccine in Jefferson County.
