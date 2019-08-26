ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City officials announced a $25,000 reward for anyone that has information leading to an arrest in a case where a child has been shot.
The award offer was announced at a press conference at St. Louis police headquarters Saturday. Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Police Chief John Hayden all spoke one day after 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was shot and killed near Soldan High School.
Thompson was killed, and two teens and a 64-year-old woman was injured. The shooting came after fights broke out at the high school where a football jamboree was being held.
"Conventional policing tactics are not enough," Krewson said. "Who does this? Who shoots in the direction of a 3-year-old? Who shooting in the direction of a 7-year-old or an 8-year-old or a 10-year-old? Please help the police solve these crimes."
A 2, 3, 7, 8 and 10 year-old were all shot and killed this summer in our city. Unacceptable. Now $25,000 being offered to people to come forward to help solve these crimes. The reward expires Sept. 1 in order to get tips fast to bring justice for these kids killed @KMOV— Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) August 24, 2019
The other cases that Krewson referred to were of 2-year-old Kayden Johnson, 3-year-old Kenndei Powell, 7-year-old Xavier Usanga and 10-year-old Eddie Hill.
Thompson is the 14th child to be fatally shot in St. Louis City this summer. Five shootings in which a child was killed in St. Louis City are unsolved.
"It should be unacceptable to all of us, it should be intolerable that this could happen at a football game or another family event," said Hayden.
Police are urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
Some residents say the reward will do little to incentivize those with information to talk.
"I think we do have to do more. The money looks good, but a lot of these people are afraid. And it isn't just you, it's your family, so are you going to risk your family to tell on somebody?" a resident said.
The reward is only available through September 1. The award is $25,000 per shooting.
A $5,000 reward will be offered after September 1.
