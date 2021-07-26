ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Muny will kick off its 103rd season on July 26 with a full capacity crowd.
The theater originally announced in May that the they would be at 60 percent capacity, which is about 6,000 people. Sanitation guidelines previously announced, with the exception of social distancing will remain in place.
Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks at The Muny. People who are not fully vaccinated are encourage to wear a mask at all times, unless eating or drinking. The Muny staff will be wearing masks.
Nearly 11,000 of the theater's seats will be available for purchase.
The 2021 season lineup is below:
- Smokey Joe’s Café | July 26-Aug. 1
- The Sound of Music | Aug. 3-9
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Aug. 12-18
- On Your Feet! | Aug. 21-27
- Chicago | Aug. 30-Sept. 5
New season subscriptions for the 2021 season will be available beginning June 7, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased online here or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.
Muny President Denny Reagan said he is excited to welcome St. Louis back to enjoy summer nights in Forest Park next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.