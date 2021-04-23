ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—The Muny has announced who will take over as president and CEO in January 2022.

Current Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan will retire in December of 2021. He is the longest-serving president in The Muny’s 102-year history.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Kwofe Coleman will become The Muny’s president and CEO. Since 1998, Coleman has worked at the outdoor theatre in a variety of roles, including as an usher, house manager and digital communications manager.

Coleman is also the president-elect on the Board of Directors for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Last year, he was named to the 2020 St. Louis Business Journal 40 under 40.