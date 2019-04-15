ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Muny announced Monday the acquisition of a $10 million gift from the Crawford Taylor Foundation towards its Second Century Capital Campaign.
The entire gift will support The Muny's Endowment Fund, however $5 million will be specifically designated to The Muny's educational efforts.
In honor of the contribution, The Muny's education program will be renamed The Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.
“By supporting the endowment, specifically the Education Initiative, the Crawford Taylor Foundation has made a remarkable commitment to the future of this institution and an entire generation of local youth who will have the opportunity to engage with arts entertainment through this initiative,” said Muny Managing Director, Kwofe Coleman.
The Muny’s Crawford Taylor Education Initiative will provide hands-on instruction and mentoring for youth hoping to pursue a career on or offstage in musical theatre.
To give, or for more information regarding The Muny’s Second Century Capital Campaign, please visit muny.org/secondcentury.
