ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Muny announced its 2022 season Thursday night.
The season is slated to open June 13 and go through August 18. The 2021 season was shortened after breakthrough COVID-19 cases emerged among the cast of Chicago.
The last three performances of the Muny's 2021 season have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the cast of Chicago.
The lineup for 2022 season is:
- Chicago (June 13-19)
- Camelot (June 22-28)
- Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 5-13)
- Sweeney Todd (July 16-22)
- Legally Blonde (July 25-31)
- The Color Purple (August 3-9)
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).
For ticket information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.