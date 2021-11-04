ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Muny announced its 2022 season Thursday night.

The season is slated to open June 13 and go through August 18. The 2021 season was shortened after breakthrough COVID-19 cases emerged among the cast of Chicago.

The lineup for 2022 season is:

Chicago (June 13-19)

Camelot (June 22-28)

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 5-13)

Sweeney Todd (July 16-22)

Legally Blonde (July 25-31)

The Color Purple (August 3-9)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

For ticket information, click here.