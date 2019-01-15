CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) - A family from Warrenton wants changes implemented to snow clean-up on bridges and highways after a frightening moment Monday morning.
Mike Neal said he and his wife and their two children were driving west on Highway 40/I-64 across the Boone Bridge when a chunk of snow hit their windshield.
"The moment it hit was just startling when I couldn't see out the windshield anymore," Neal said.
Neal said the snow came out of nowhere and shattered his windshield. He believes it came from one of the trusses on the bridge.
Once he made it off the bridge, he said he stuck his head out of the window and looked for a shoulder to pullover to but couldn't because they were covered with snow.
Neal said he ended up driving about a half mile to a nearby Missouri Highway Patrol office for help.
"Both hands, I was white knuckling all the way to the Highway Patrol office," he said.
News 4 found out the bridge is maintained by MoDOT. The agency said this is the first time they've heard of something like this happening. Representatives said crews typically don't clear trusses on the bridge because they are 80-90 feet tall.
From now on, they said crews will be looking for snow piled up on bridges and nearby shoulders to prevent future incidents.
Neal said his goal is to prevent another driver from experiencing what he did.
"If [the windshield] came through, I have no idea what it would have done or where we would have ended up,” he said.
