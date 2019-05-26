ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Want to wish the St. Louis Blues good luck during the Stanley Cup Finals?
You can have a handwritten message delivered directly to the team this week thanks to the Missouri History Museum.
On its Instagram, the museum said anyone who stops by the grand Hall from Sunday to Wednesday can fill out a postcard addressed directly to the Blues. These postcards will then be hand delivered to the team to provide that extra bit of morale and support during the games against the Bruins.
The museum also encourages anyone who fills out a card to post a photo of it to their social media pages to get more people to show their support.
For more information, visit the Missouri History Museum Instagram page.
To learn more about the museum itself, visit its website.
