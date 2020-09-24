(KMOV.com) — Welcome to the last weekend of the Cardinals season—and the most important weekend of the Cardinals season.
The regular season, anyway.
St. Louis has aspirations of playing meaningful baseball beyond this Sunday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Although they’d like to avoid being forced to play on Monday, that all depends on how the weekend goes.
The Cardinals enter Thursday’s game—the first of five games in four days against the Brewers—in the middle of a serious gridlock in the standings. Because of the expanded postseason format this season, which allows for eight teams from each the National and American League to qualify, mapping out the playoff push is literally more complicated than it’s ever been. So buckle up.
The Cubs, Braves and Dodgers all lead their division. The Braves and Dodgers have clinched their titles. While the Cardinals could mathematically catch up to the Cubs, it’s an unlikely enough scenario that it’s not really worth spending much time discussing it. Particularly because it doesn’t matter who wins the divisions this year; every playoff team will play a best-of-three Wild Card Series Tuesday September 29 through Thursday October 1. Sure, the higher seed gets to play the series at home, but without the prospect of fans in attendance, how much of an advantage is actually derived from that concept? Never in MLB history has winning a division title been less meaningful.
All right, so back to the Cardinals. They’re vying for a postseason spot. One of the alternative ways to earn one in 2020’s expanded format is by placing second in your division. If the Cardinals do that, they’re in, and their record would be compared to the second-place teams from the NL East and NL West to determine seeding. The second-place teams are slotted fourth through sixth in the seed rankings, while the division winners slot first through third.
The remaining two seeds are true wild cards—the next best records among the teams that don’t finish first or second in their division will take the seventh and eighth seeds.
So where do the Cardinals stand?
Entering Thursday, the team is 27-26, locked in a virtual tie for second in the Central with the 29-28 Reds. The Reds finish their regular season by playing three games over the weekend against the Twins.
The Brewers factor into all of this, too, especially considering they face the Cardinals five times this weekend—a lot can happen in five games.
Milwaukee enters Thursday at 27-28. The Brewers are positioned narrowly behind the NL West’s third-place Giants (28-27) in the Wild Card hunt. The East’s third-place Phillies are 28-29, a half-game behind the 28-28 Marlins for second in the East, but also virtually tied with the Brewers for a Wild Card spot with two fewer games remaining. If the season ended before Thursday’s games—and thank goodness it doesn’t—the Brewers would miss out in lieu of the Phillies based on decimal differences in winning percentages: .4912 to .4909.
Fortunately for all involved, everything will be settled on the field this weekend. Unless, of course, it isn’t. Now, back to that whole idea that the Cardinals might have to play on Monday.
The five-game series with the Brewers this weekend brings the Cardinals season total to 58 games played—a miraculous feat considering the length of time the team missed due to a COVID outbreak. But two games previously scheduled against the Tigers remain unplayed and unscheduled. So if the weekend’s outcomes are unable to definitely determine the eight teams eligible for the postseason—the Cardinals would presumably need to end the weekend with more wins than the first team out of a Wild Card spot, in two fewer total games played—then the Cardinals would head to Detroit Monday.
Common sense would dictate that the Cardinals and Tigers would only play as many games Monday as is necessary for St. Louis to clinch, it the opportunity presents. If one win settles it, and the Cardinals win the first game of the presumptive doubleheader, it would make sense to just skip game two. Good luck deciding whether that first game should go seven or nine innings, though.
Ultimately, a doubleheader the day before the playoffs begin is a disastrous prospect for a Cardinals team that has already endured a great deal of roster attrition throughout this summer. If I'm the Cardinals, I'm hoping the Cubs lose out so I have a shot to pass them up for the Central this weekend, or for the Cubs to win enough games this weekend that they simply clinch the Central, so I don't have to go to play a doubleheader in Detroit to determine the division champ. Again, the division champ doesn't really matter this year. The Cardinals would benefit more from the day-off than they would from playing meaningless games, if MLB dictates they would need to in a scenario where doing so could swing the division title in their favor.
Given that the Cardinals just dropped a series to the lowly Royals and currently have fewer wins than every other team vying for a Wild Card spot, though, it certainly seems plausible that some version of a series in Detroit would take place Monday.
“Clearly, we’re wanting to avoid it,” Mike Shildt said this week of the idea that the Cardinals would have to play more baseball Monday. “But more or less like we’ve done all year. We’ve not been able to plan—nor typically can you—but definitely now, we can’t plan for Monday when we’re just trying to make sure we’re taken care of today. We really are on a day-to-day basis.”
“It’s tough to say that there’s not some awareness that it’s floating out there as a possibility but I think it would be a huge mistake to put a lot of energy into thinking about playing for it, because it may or may not happen.”
The weekend is going to be wild, but scoreboard watching will only take this team so far. The Cardinals believe they’re up to the task, with the knowledge that taking care of their own business against Milwaukee is likely to reap the result the team so anxiously seeks.
“The biggest thing in this game, which, it comes so rarely, is having the ability to control your own destiny,” Harrison Bader said. “Obviously, we’re aware of how tight the race is. It always is in this division, and that hasn’t phased us. It didn’t phase us last year and it’s definitely not phased us this year.
"We’re aware of what we’ve got in front of us. I think we’re doing a great job, collectively, just bearing down and doing what we can to contribute to wins, man, that’s what it’s all about. Just find a way to get into the playoffs. Because as we all know, once you get in, anything can happen. So we’re definitely going to be battle-tested when that comes, and we’re just going to continue to play our game.”
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
