(KMOV.com) — Baseball fans know Adam Wainwright for his dastardly curveball and his commanding presence on a pitcher's mound. Off the field, of course, he's known for so much more.
Given Wainwright's generous and creative spirit, it's no surprise to see him keeping busy by searching for ways to help others during his downtime without baseball. Following the positive public reception to 'The Match 2' this weekend—Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning joined up for a televised golf event that raised millions for COVID-19 relief—Wainwright has been working to drum up his own charity golf match involving prominent names from the baseball world.
While presumably watching the event Sunday, Wainwright tweeted out a challenge to Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Ever the gentleman, Waino's version of trash-talking Verlander in the initial challenge was to refer to the multi-time Cy Young Award hurler as a future Hall of Famer.
Gotta root for my favorite football player of all time Peyton Manning. In other news, I challenge future HOF'er @JustinVerlander to a match at my home course Frederica Golf Club for charity. I win, donation goes to @BigLeagueImpact. You win, you pick it— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 24, 2020
Wainwright told Verlander he wanted to host the event at his home course, Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia. The Cardinals pitcher would play on behalf of his charity, Big League Impact—should Waino take home the W, Verlander would donate to Wainwright's charity.
Verlander responded to Wainwright's invitation on Monday by accepting the offer—but not without a bit of good-natured ribbing, of course.
Done!! Sounds like a great bet. I’ll notify my charity @WinsforWarriors that a donation is coming from @UncleCharlie50. 🤣 https://t.co/IppR4pJ5cz— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) May 25, 2020
With the general concept of the event settled, Wainwright was ready to get down to the details later Monday night. After seeing that Verlander had accepted his challenge, Wainwright asked what the format of the contest should be—perhaps another duos event that gets more PGA stars involved? Wainwright already seems to have selected his partner, if that's the case, as he tagged professional golfer Zach Johnson into the conversation.
Okay @FSMidwest ...@JustinVerlander has accepted. He'll be making a check to my charity as soon as the round is over. Question is, what format are we looking at? Do we have 2 rounds? 1 head to head match play, and one round with a @PGATOUR partner? You ready @ZachJohnsonPGA?— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 26, 2020
Wainwright followed that up by wondering aloud whether he could convince as many as 16 golfers to sign up, each to play in the event for a charity of their choice. In a subsequent tweet, he invited former Cardinals Kyle Lohse, Mark DeRosa, Nick Punto, Jason Isringhausen and John Smoltz (who just got the #Smoltz treatment, since he's not a Twitter member) into the conversation, along with others from the MLB world.
Wonder if we could get 16 guys to sign up. I'll host at Frederica Golf Club. All handicapped... all playing for their charity of choice... @markmulder20 @KyleLohse26 @Shredderpunto @markdero7 @JeffFrancoeur @e3laroche @IsringhausenJ @ChrisBurke02 #smoltz #mccann— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 26, 2020
Beyond the public social media exchanges, details for the proposed event are sparse, for the time being. Knowing the sincere heart Wainwright has for helping others, however, I wouldn't be surprised to see him work to finalize some version of the match in the coming weeks.
Though MLB, NHL and NBA are all in talks to restart their respective seasons, there isn't a lot going on in the sporting world, as of yet. Even it's just a charity golf match between Wainwright and Verlander, you can sign me up for that pay-per-view—especially if they make sure to mic up Waino during the round.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
