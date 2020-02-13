ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Masked Singer National Tour will stop in St. Louis this June.
The top-rated television show will go on its first-ever North American tour to bring some of their viewers’ favorite characters to life onstage. The show will also have surprise celebrity guests and new performances.
The Masked Singer National Tour will stop at the Stifel Theatre on June 6.
Click here to purchase tickets or for more details.
