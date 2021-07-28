ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Less than 24 hours after the St. Louis County Council voted to overturn the mask mandate, County Executive Dr. Sam Page stands firm on his stance.

“Let’s make it clear that the mask mandate remains in place,” Page started his Wednesday briefing. “There is currently a lawsuit challenging that mandate. Until that’s resolved, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces.”

The mandate took effect Monday and was put in place by Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. It requires everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County was repealed with a 5-2 vote. The mandate was discussed at Tuesday evening's St. Louis County Council meeting, and many members of the public spoke out, mostly against the mandate. Many speakers said it is an issue of freedom, while one said the mandate could be helpful.

Interim St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan told the council that data backs up a mandate, citing rising hospitalizations and an increasing number of younger COVID-19 patients. Several members of the St. Louis County Council have spoken out against the mandate saying it violates a recently passed state law that requires input from a governing body such as a county council.

"Why weren't we brought into the loop, why didn't we have a chance to have input on this? I represent 142,000 people; the vast majority do not want masks. the vast majority. I represent them and I should be able Councilwoman Lisa Clancy told News 4 before the meeting that a legal opinion says the mandate is on solid ground and that the council should be careful about what it does.

Page addresses lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General challenging St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, Dr. Faisal Khan, and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health over COVID-19 restrictions.

"I wish we would take the politics out of this and center our community members, especially those who can't get vaccinated. I'm sitting here next to my seven-week-old baby and I have a 5-year-old too, and children in my community that are especially at risk right now, and we really all need to be considering that" Clancy said before the meeting to have a voice for them," said Councilman Tim Fitch before the meeting.

Touching on the politic rhetoric, Page stated, “it is a national problem that went all the way up to the top with the last president. We do have some folks in our country that worked very hard to undermine public health efforts with a lot of inflammatory rhetoric. I won’t engage with that. Elected officials, certainly, can enter into the political rhetoric and name calling but I don’t think that is productive.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to stop the mask mandate for St. Louis City and County.

“This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release.

Since November 2020, lawsuits have been filed against the county’s COVID-19 restrictions including 40 restaurants who sued over indoor restrictions.

As of June 1, there were 40 COVID cases per day reported with a positivity rate of 2.9 percent in St. Louis County. As of Tuesday, the number of cases rose to 243 with a positivity rate of 10.5 percent. Over 50 percent of residents have begun the vaccinated process, the county executive said.

“The Delta variant is highly transmissible and jeopardizing out progress,” Page stressed. “We can’t idly by and let the Delta variant rack up more and more victims with each passing day."

For more information on vaccine information and place to get vaccinated, head to Revive STL's website.