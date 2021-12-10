The man looking for dinosaur bones in Ste. Genevieve

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rare find - millions of years in the making - is putting a southern Missouri town on the map in a big way.
The small town of Ste. Genevieve is full of old things. The courthouse: 1885. The Mill: 1823. But the oldest thing in this town is not a building, it's a bone.
Watch the above video for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.