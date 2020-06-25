KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Magic House is offering a special preschool Museum School this coming fall.
The unique preschool opportunity is for children ages 4-6 and will offer visits to the art studio, science lab, Makers Space, Wonder Works, World Traveler Gallery and the library.
The school day will be broken down into three sessions: morning session, afternoon session and lunch bunch. You can find out more about each session here.
Museum School runs Monday through Friday from September 1, 2020 to May 29, 2021.
Here is how much each session costs:
- Morning Session: $800 per month
- Afternoon Session: $800 per month
- Lunch Bunch: $10 per day
For more information on costs, click here.
