ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Magic House will celebrate its 40th birthday with a throwback to their original prices Wednesday.
On Oct. 16, The Magic House will throw it back to 1979 with its prices. For one day only, it will cost $1.50 for kids and $2 for adults. The 2019 price of admission is $12 for anyone age 1 and above.
The Magic House is one of the largest children’s museums in the United States. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
