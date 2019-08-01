ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Lumineers are bringing their 2020 North American Tour to St. Louis!
The group will perform at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 16 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details or to buy tickets.
