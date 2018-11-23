ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Loop Trolley takes to the tracks in the Delmar Loop Friday at noon after finally receiving an operational permit from University City.

University City released the permit to the Loop Trolley Wednesday after city's requirements were met.

Additionally, the Loop Trolley Company will offer free rides Saturday to help out small business in the Delmar Loop. Free rides start at noon and ends at 11:00 p.m. The Loop Trolley full route passes by 150 shops and small businesses.

The Trolley line stretches from the University City Loop area to the Missouri History Museum on Delmar Ave.