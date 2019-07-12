GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The crowd poured in after the 4 p.m. opening of The Loading Dock in Grafton, the first time in two months the celebrated bar and restaurant has been able to operate in two months
Workers and volunteers have been putting in long days to clean off all the mud and paint and get things back to normal.
The water was more than six feet high on the back patio overlooking the Missouri River, a product of the second worst flooding they've ever had.
The Loading Dock has been anxious to welcome the customers back and the customers have been anxious to get back.
