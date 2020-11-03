(KMOV.com) -- The Latest on Election Day (all times local):
10 a.m.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections reports they are at a 50% voter turnout so far. The agency said the total includes absentee and mail-in ballots that were submitted prior to Election Day.
9 a.m.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan greeted voters outside of a Springfield, Illinois polling place while her family members voted. She is challenging Congressman Rodney Davis for the 13th House District seat.
Democratic Candidate for Missouri’s 2nd District and state Senator, Jill Schupp, was seen in Fenton addressing members of the media.
7 a.m.
Current St. Louis County Executive Sam Page casts his ballot to remain in office. The St. Louis County Executive election will decide who will be in office to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger's term.
Nicole Galloway, who is currently Missouri State Auditor and is the Democratic challenger in the governor's race will visit polling places in the St. Louis area. Her first stop was with City of St. louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones at 7:30 a.m.
6 a.m.
Polls open in Missouri and Illinois and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Election officials expect a huge voter turnout. Lines of 100 people or more have been spotted across the area with some people waiting over an hour to vote.
Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st District, and Paul Berry III, Republican nominee for St. Louis County Council, casted their ballots in the 6 a.m. hour.
