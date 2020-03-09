ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area:
2:23 p.m.
Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School has cancelled classes for the rest of the week.
The announcement, made Monday afternoon, comes days after the father of the coronavirus patient took his other daughter to a father-daughter dinner dance with Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton on Saturday.
1:50 p.m.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will each hold news conference Monday afternoon as coronavirus concerns continue to grow in Illinois and Missouri.
Pritzker's, taking place in Chicago, will happen live at 3:30 p.m.
Page will address the latest on St. Louis County's confirmed COVID-19 case amid report a second person in St. Louis County is being tested.
1:00 p.m.
Several schools in the St. Louis area say they are taking action due to the coronavirus.
Villa Duchesne, where a sister of the woman who tested positive for coronavirus attends, did not have school on Monday.
The news comes after authorities learned that the woman’s family did not follow a recommended quarantine, with her father and sister attending a father-daughter dance at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton on Saturday night.
The Riteneour School District says a staff member was in contact with a family member of the coronavirus patient. That staff member has been asked to stay home as a precaution but the district says the staff member has not any contact with other staff members or students since coming into contact with the family member.
Other schools, such as Chaminade College Preparatory, have told students who have family members who attended the dance to participate in classes remotely.
