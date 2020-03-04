ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People are six weeks away from tax filing deadline and scammers are still hard at work trying to steal your money.
News 4 Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus has the details on the latest scam the IRS is warning about that could be hitting your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.