ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The United States saw the deadliest coronavirus day yet with 3,979 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.
The pandemic's toll on Americans lives is highlighting the dire need for vaccinations. Watch the video above for some answers to the question on everyone's mind: When's my turn?
