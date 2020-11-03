(KMOV.com) -- The Latest on Election Day (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Members of the Missouri nonpartisan Election Protection Command Center held a media briefing to provide updates on voting throughout the state. During the briefing, the origination said they received reports of technical glitches throughout the state when polls open, which is not uncommon, but said majority of the issues were resolved quickly.
Denise Lieberman, the organization's coordinator, said there were reports earlier in the day of issues in St. Louis City regarding iPads used to check voters in. She said they were loading slowly, which caused delays, but the issue was resolved as of 11 a.m.
Lieberman also said there were reports of anti-abortion signs at an O'Fallon, Missouri church the organization was looking into. She also stressed that lines have been long and are expected to be long at polling places throughout the day.
10 a.m.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections reports they are at a 50% voter turnout so far. The agency said the total includes absentee and mail-in ballots that were submitted prior to Election Day.
County election leaders told News 4 they are confident all ballots will be counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also said they are projecting at least 350,000 more ballots to be cast before the polls close.
9 a.m.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan greeted voters outside of a Springfield, Illinois polling place while her family members voted. She is challenging Congressman Rodney Davis for the 13th House District seat.
Democratic Candidate for Missouri’s 2nd District and state Senator, Jill Schupp, was seen in Fenton addressing members of the media.
7 a.m.
Current St. Louis County Executive Sam Page casts his ballot to remain in office. The St. Louis County Executive election will decide who will be in office to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger's term.
Nicole Galloway, who is currently Missouri State Auditor and is the Democratic challenger in the governor's race will visit polling places in the St. Louis area. Her first stop was with City of St. louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones at 7:30 a.m.
6 a.m.
Polls open in Missouri and Illinois and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Election officials expect a huge voter turnout. Lines of 100 people or more have been spotted across the area with some people waiting over an hour to vote.
Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st District, and Paul Berry III, Republican nominee for St. Louis County Council, casted their ballots in the 6 a.m. hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.