ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area:
4:55 p.m.
Four St. Charles County residents who recently traveled outside are being tested for COVID-19.
Officials two traveled to Mexico, one to Germany and another to Washington state.
4:17 p.m.
The Hazelwood School District says two employees will self-quarantine because they have had "distant contact" with people who are being tested for coronavirus.
The district says a staff member at Russell Elementary and a consultant at Walker Elementary are being self-quarantined as a precaution. The district said neither have shown any symptoms.
3:40 p.m.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is declaring a Disaster Proclamation in Illinois as the state announced four new cases of coronavirus.
The governor said the proclamation - Illinois' equivalent to a state of emergency - will open the state to receive federal funding for help fight the spread and provide treatment.
The announcement came as four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Illinois - bringing the state's total to 11. All of the new cases were in the Chicago area.
3:30 p.m.
A Pokemon Go Safari Zone event scheduled for late March 27-29 in Tower Grove Park has been canceled.
A full statement on the cancellation is below:
"We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis. We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible."
3:02 p.m.
Bayer announced it is temporarily closing its Creve Coeur campus after an employee who works there is being monitored for coronavirus. The test results on the employee are not yet back.
The company says it is "closing the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, Missouri, until further notice to implement additional cleaning measures in common areas, and, as a proactive measure out of an abundance of caution."
2:30 p.m.
2:23 p.m.
Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School has cancelled classes for the rest of the week.
The announcement, made Monday afternoon, comes days after the father of the coronavirus patient took his other daughter to a father-daughter dinner dance with Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton on Saturday.
1:50 p.m.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will each hold news conference Monday afternoon as coronavirus concerns continue to grow in Illinois and Missouri.
Pritzker's, taking place in Chicago, will happen live at 3:30 p.m.
Page will address the latest on St. Louis County's confirmed COVID-19 case amid reports a second person in St. Louis County is being tested. That is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
Several schools in the St. Louis area say they are taking action due to the coronavirus.
Villa Duchesne, where a sister of the woman who tested positive for coronavirus attends, did not have school on Monday.
The news comes after authorities learned that the woman’s family did not follow a recommended quarantine, with her father and sister attending a father-daughter dance at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton on Saturday night.
The Riteneour School District says a staff member was in contact with a family member of the coronavirus patient. That staff member has been asked to stay home as a precaution but the district says the staff member has not any contact with other staff members or students since coming into contact with the family member.
Other schools, such as Chaminade College Preparatory, have told students who have family members who attended the dance to participate in classes remotely.
