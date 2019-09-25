WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):
Read: Memorandum of telephone conversation between President Trump, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
1:25 p.m.
Four House Democratic committee chairmen are saying that a rough transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president "confirms our worst fears."
The Democrats say the call was a "shakedown" because Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel said the call was a "betrayal" and they want to speak to those knowledgeable about the efforts to secure the political help and a decision to temporarily freeze military aid to Ukraine.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fully endorsed an impeachment investigation on Tuesday and six committees are investigating the president.
___
1:20 p.m.
President Donald Trump is using an event on trade to attack Democrats for pursuing an impeachment inquiry.
During a meeting with Japanese President Shinzo Abe in New York, the discussion turned to a proposed trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Trump downplayed prospects for a vote and claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not have time to consider what is referred to as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Trump says Pelosi is wasting her time on a "manufactured crisis." He is also raising the issue of gun safety negotiations and says of Democrats, "all they're talking about is nonsense."
Trump's comments come after his administration released a rough transcript of the call in which Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
___
12:40 p.m.
House Democratic leaders are calling President Donald Trump's conversation with the Ukraine president a "shake down" of a foreign leader for his own reelection campaign.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump "engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections" and national security.
The Trump administration released a rough transcript of the call in which Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, says Trump sounds like a "mafia boss."
He calls it "powerful evidence" of an impeachable office.
The House has opened an impeachment inquiry over Trump's actions and the administration's refusal to turn over a whistleblower's complaint.
Pelosi said, "Congress must act."
12:05 p.m.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says that he has read the rough transcript of the call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president and finds it "deeply troubling."
Asked whether what he saw in the rough transcript amounted to direct quid pro quo, Romney said that "if the president of the United States asks or presses the leader of a foreign country to carry out an investigation of a political nature, that's troubling."
Romney was the 2012 Republican presidential candidate. He spoke Wednesday at The Atlantic Festival in Washington shortly after the White House released its rough transcript of the July call between Trump and the newly elected Ukrainian leader.
11:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump says "there was no pressure whatsoever" when he spoke with Ukraine's leader about working with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
The conversation between Trump and Ukraine's president is just one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August. The White House released a rough transcript of the call on Wednesday.
The complaint is central to the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump says the impeachment inquiry is the "single greatest witch hunt in American history." He also says of the call that it turned out to be "a nothing call."
Trump's comments Wednesday came as he met with world leaders in New York after addressing the U.N. General Assembly the day before.
Trump emphasized how well the economy is doing.
10:10 a.m.
The memo summarizing President Donald Trump's call with the Ukraine leader shows the president's lingering fixation on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Trump flippantly refers to the ex-FBI director as a "man named Robert Mueller" and says he turned in "a very poor performance."
The memo also shows that the president made reference to the private cybersecurity firm that investigated Russia's hack of the Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election.
Trump suggests that Ukraine may be in the possession of the email server, though it's unclear what he's referring to.
Trump also says he'd like to have his attorney general "call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it."
The White House released the memo Wednesday.
10:05 a.m.
The intelligence community's inspector general told the acting director of national intelligence that a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader could have been a federal campaign finance violation.
But the Justice Department determined the president did not commit a crime after prosecutors reviewed a rough transcript of the July 25 call.
A Justice Department official says the inspector general suspected that the call could have been a violation of federal law if the president was soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign government by asking the Ukraine leader to investigate a political opponent.
The official says that was based on the whistleblower's complaint and the inspector general didn't have access to a rough transcript of the call.
Prosecutors from the Justice Department reviewed a rough transcript of the call and determined the president did not violate campaign finance law.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal investigative deliberations.
—By Michael Balsamo
__
10 a.m.
President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. That's according to a five-page memo summarizing the July 25 call.
The White House released the memo Wednesday.
The conversation between Trump and Ukraine's president is just one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August.
The complaint is central to the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump told the Ukrainian president "If you can look into it ... it sounds horrible to me." Trump was talking about unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son, Hunter.
Trump also confirmed that he ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the call.
The president says he did nothing wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.