ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flash flooding Monday morning caused damage to homes and businesses around the area.
8:30 a.m.
About a dozen business around the Eureka area have flooded.
An official with the Eureka Fire Department, told News 4 he has been here since 1997 and has never seen anything like this. He told News 4 they didn't have any issues with storm drains and the river and creek were not previously flooded.
The official said things were made worse during the morning hours because of the sheer volume of rain and the fact that it was not expected.
7:35 a.m.
A creek swelled near the 1200 block of Westover Avenue in University City and flooded a nearby parking lot.
According to News 4's Justin Andrews, the water caused cars and a dumpster on the parking lot to float.
Residents at the nearby Hafner Apartments were helped out by University City fire officials.
An official told News 4 the area normally sees high water during heavy rain so the fire department acted proactively to make sure residents were safe.
One resident News 4 spoke with said her apartment did sustain flooding.
6:50 a.m.
The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said they are working to rescue motorists who were trapped by rising water. Authorities said drivers should avoid Schuetz at Adie because the roadway is flooded.
Officials said drivers should not attempt to drive through flooded streets because the road may have washed out.
6:40 a.m.
MetroLink is currently operating on a single track between Shrewsbury and Brentwood stations. Passengers who use the Blue Line may experience delays of 10-15 minutes, according to Metro.
A Metro spokesperson told News 4 the delays are because of signal issues and not flooding on the track.
6 a.m.
According to the Union Police Department, St. Andrews and Denmark Road was closed due to the water on the roadway.
Police in Ellisville said that one lane in both directions in the 200 block of Old State Road was closed due to flooding.
Chesterfield police said they are monitoring high water on the eastbound direction of the Boone Bridge. The roadway is still open but drivers are being urged to proceed slowly and with caution.
5:15 a.m.
In Eureka, there was a report of flooding near Main Street. When a News 4 This Morning photographer went to the area around 5:15 a.m., a car was found in high water.
According to an official with Eureka EMS, high water was in the area because the drainage system couldn't handle all the water that was coming down at one time.
5 a.m.
The flooding forced westbound Interstate 64 to close at Hampton for around 45 minutes starting at 5 a.m.
In St. Charles, a crash was reported on westbound Interstate 64 near Highway 94 around 5:30 a.m.
